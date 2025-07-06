-
点击没反应
已经改了恢复邮箱
@czpw I can not interpret the image. Chinese language?
In international forum for support please ask on English.
@czpw Which address had you added as admin mail address? Blog uses same mail address you set at https://login.vivaldi.net/profile/me
If you changed the address, you need to wait until you get confirmation mail, confirmed change, logout and login again.
If that does not help, clear cookies.
Such worked in the past. But as i deleted my community blog i can not check if such still works.
I such fails, report to bug tracker for product "vivaldi.net website & services".
@DoctorG I registered this account with email A and created a blog (because I was really excited about this feature). Later, I changed the email on https://login.vivaldi.net/profile/me to email B, but I found that the blog is still linked to email A, and there is no option to change the email That's the whole story.
Thank you very much for your kind reply and for the method you provided!!!!!
@czpw said in 谁能告诉我 Blogs 设置里的管理员电子邮箱地址怎么改？:
Thank you very much for your kind reply and for the method you provided!
You had reported a bug to the bugtracker?
@DoctorG Not yet, I’m planning to try again once I get back (not right now
@Aaron Yes, I changed and confirmed the email here, but I noticed that the blog's email didn't update accordingly, so I got a bit anxious. Anyway, thank you so much!