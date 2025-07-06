-
I have tested for multiple times. But the result seems the same. Vivaldi is consuming more RAM (~ 900 mb) for the same Youtube tab in comparison with Brave (~ 300 mb).
Why is it happening?
Vivaldi: version- 7.5.3735.44 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Brave:
-
@raininmist
Hi, I cant reproduce this, do you use the same extensions on both, are you logged in?
Test this in a Guest Profile.
-
@raininmist Vivaldi around 280-350 MB
-
Are you guys testing with the same video quality?
-
@iAN-CooG said in Vivaldi using more RAM than Brave.:
Are you guys testing with the same video quality?
Make no difference for me which quality the video has.
-
raininmist
@mib2berlin using ublock in vivaldi as brave doesn't need any extension for adblocking.
and also tested in Guest profile, same result.
-
@raininmist
Strange, no idea why this happen to you then.
I just ask because users test Vivaldi with 20 extensions and 500 tabs but other browsers with a more or less clean profile.
But if you get the same in a guest profile it doesn't matter.
-
@mib2berlin is in my case Ubo was the only extension.
-
@raininmist
I test on my laptop now and got also 350-400 MB.
Vivaldi use always more RAM than other Chromium browsers because it has a second UI layer on top of Chromium.
Just not 2.5 times more.
Can you check if hardware acceleration in enabled in Settings > Webpages?
If enabled check to open vivaldi:gpu and check if it really work.
If not all the work is done on the CPU.
-