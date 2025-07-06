-
Hello.
How can I make address bar more compact like on the screenshot?
Didn't find this setting in "appearance". "User interface density" checkbox doesn't affect address bar height at all.
-
@DTreserve Welcome to our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
Idea, use a CSS modification of user interface.
Not much tested.
/**************************** For horizontal tabs ****************************/ .density-on:not(.address-top-off, .address-bottom-off) .mainbar:not(:has(.window-buttongroup.on-mainbar)) { padding: unset !important; }
Please read https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/52/modifications
-
@DoctorG I created a folder for "custom UI mods", as it says in "appearance", then put a *.css inside with the code from your reply, but it did nothing. Either I'm doing something wrong or I need something else to fix overblown address bar height.
-
@DTreserve
Hi, no spaces in CSS file names, I am not sure about folders, check this.
-
Nope, still didn't work, unfortunately.
-
@DTreserve
The code work:
Did you set the folder in Appearance?
I use file names like
small_address.cssfor example.
You have to restart Vivaldi to get the code working.
-
@mib2berlin Yes, I did set the folder in "appearance". Changed the name to the name with no spaces too and restarted Vivaldi.
-
@DTreserve
Did you change the folder name without spaces too?
I am not sure if this is relevant but I am out of ideas at moment.
-
Changed the folder to just disk D, no effect.
-
Unlucky.
-
@DTreserve
Sounds stupid but many errors in developement are copy/paste errors, are you sure you have the complete code copied?
Maybe a missing
}at the end?
-
@mib2berlin No, just used "copy code" feature here.
-
@DTreserve
Hm, then I don't know anymore.
-
I enabled Allow CSS modifications in vivaldi:experiments, used my code, opened new window and the addressbar changed as desired.
-
@DoctorG This one? Checked.
-
@DTreserve
Can you show us the path you choose in the Appearance setup?
Screen shot or copy/paste here.
-
@mib2berlin It's just disk D right now.
-
@DTreserve
Hm, you path is D:\ and your file is on D:\height_space.css for example?
My path looks:
G:\Meine Ablage\A_vivaldi\vivaldi_script\Auto_Style\Stable
This is a Google drive folder.
-
@mib2berlin Yep.
small_address.css just lies here peacefully, not working. With this code, copied and pasted inside it: