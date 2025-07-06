-
raininmist
Whenever I am opening Flipkart by typing and selecting the direct match, just before opening the main site, I could notice a url of ww4.affinity.net/sssweb is showing for some seconds, and then the actual site is getting loaded. It's not happening when I am typing the full website: www.flipkart.com
What's the matter?
I am using: version- 7.5.3735.44 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Windows 10
-
yngve Vivaldi Team
Direct Match loads will always pass through a trusted intermediate to be counted.
-
raininmist
@yngve Is it a way of earning for Vivaldi?
-
yngve Vivaldi Team