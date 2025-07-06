-
Vivaldi has the search-for-image feature: RMB on image >> Image >> Search for image.
I notice that for text, we can just select a trunk of text to search.
How about, a feature similar to 'Area to file', but to to search instead?
Pesala Ambassador
@danddinh What are the odds of a screenshot of a random area of a random webpage, showing up in an internet search?
What happens if you save a screenshot, open it in a new tab, then perform an image search on the screenshot?
@Pesala Haha yeah, but not a random area in web page. I mean sometimes I want to search a part of an image only, not the whole image, for example a face in the image.
I guess AI providers will possibly provide such image search.
@danddinh Hey!
I suggest you to read this:
Vivaldi Has No AI!
@Gneno I dont mean integrating AI into Vivaldi, just the 'Search for image' (in selectable area on screen) on context menu:
Pesala Ambassador
@danddinh Search for (whole) image is already there. All you need to do is capture the part in which you’re interested, save it to disk, open the cropped image in a new tab, then search for image.
I don’t see the use-case being so common that it is worth implementing a specific option for it, say on the capture selection menu.
@Pesala yeah, not so common for now, other features to be done too.
@danddinh Obviously not everyone is going to want to use Google, but their image search lets you select only part of on image to search.
@nomadic Curious... can you do that from Right Click context menu on an image? I tried to do it and get Google image search for that image but didn't see anyway to get your screenshot without starting over and uploading an image
@nomadic your suggestion is powerful! i know how to search a part of the image now.
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@danddinh Most reverse image search engines support pasting an image directly from clipboard to search for it. This works on Google, Bing, Yandex at least.
So you can just use Vivaldi's capture to clipboard and paste the image directly into the search engine, no need to even save to disk first.
@lfisk said in Feature request: Time for image search era:
can you do that from Right Click context menu on an image? I tried to do it and get Google image search for that image but didn't see anyway to get your screenshot without starting over and uploading an image
Yeah, the cropping option shows up on its own or when hovering over the image. Here is what it looks like: