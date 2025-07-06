Hey there,

Since the latest update Vivaldi started having the 2 bugs I named in the title.

I'm creating an extension that adds tab management to the sidebar on Vivaldi and these 2 issues were a real pain until I figured out their reason.

1- Just run chrome.tabs.group([<1 existing tab id only here>], {windowId: -2}) and the browser will instantly crash. Keep in mind that this doesn't happen on any other chromium browser.

You can get a tab id by doing console.log(await chrome.tabs.query({windowId: -2})) in the context of any extension that has tab access.

2- Also if you run

chrome.tabGroups.move(

groupId: <real tab group id here>,

moveProperties: {index: -1, windowId: -2},

)

then the browser will immediately crash.

You can get a tab group id by doing console.log(await chrome.tabGroups.query({windowId: -2})) in the context of any extension that has tab access.

I found work arounds for both but hope they're fixed.

I can send the full log of the crash if someone needs it, and it's very easy to reproduce anyways.

Thank you

Vivaldi 7.5.3735.44 (Stable channel) (arm64)

Revision b34ed96a0458cb252f617cf7134369a6ea643063

OS macOS Version 15.5 (Build 24F74)

JavaScript V8 13.8.258.22

User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_15_7) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/138.0.0.0 Safari/537.36

Command Line /Applications/Vivaldi.app/Contents/MacOS/Vivaldi --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --disable-smooth-scrolling

Support/Vivaldi/Default

Linker lld