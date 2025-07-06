-
Aaron Translator
Even the translation button in the address bar does not display:
@Aaron Interesting site... It will translate for me but I've never seen 3 translate boxes Popup before. Even more interesting is being able to select a different language in each box
@lfisk Because of the framed content.
A known and confirmed Vivaldi issue,
mib2berlin Soprano
@Aaron
Hi, not even Chrome, Edge, Brave can translate this page, I don't think this is a Vivaldi issue.
Cheers, mib
HTML source of page:
<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en-GB">
Page identifies itself as language en-GB.
But Vivaldi's Chromium core can not detect language, it is undefined as i see in vivaldi:translate-internals/#detection-logs