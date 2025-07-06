-
in the current release of vivaldi, im presented with an issue that i cannot enable the filters when using adguard due to limits put in place by the chrome base ?
previously this has never been an issue, what can be done about this, this sort of limitation is kind of a deal breaker.
advice on the matter would be great.
mib2berlin Soprano
@maez
Hi, I guess this limit hit the AdGuard Manifest V2 extension, there is a V3 version which circumvents this limit.
You are the first user report this, uBlock Origin V2 is still working in Vivaldi 7.5 with Chromium 138 base.
To my knowledge it will stop working in Vivaldi 7.6 with Ch. 140 either.
There is no solution for this.
@mib2berlin I suspect is already on adguard mv3 which also has rule limits.
And yeah, ublock origin will be pretty much broken in next release.
@maez Not too much. Use the internal blocker or try to stay between the boundaries.
Thanks guys for such a fast response.
Is there a way to extract these rules ? maybe use them in a host file instead?
i did have the standard version installed not the latest mentioned, i have since installed the mv2 and that error went away and all the . i was not aware of 2 being available. how ever, my other question still stands in regards to host list
mib2berlin Soprano
@maez
My knowledge is to limited have an answer for this.
What I would try is to disable big lists in AdGuard and enable only this lists in the Vivaldi ad blocker, EasyList and EasyPrivacy for tracking.
@maez Still not a great choice. Adguard MV2 will also stop to work in the next vivaldi release.
Internal blocker is the easiest choice, as it can load the lists as you were used and is not affected by the limitation.
Another choice would be to use a system app instead of a blocking extension as portmaster which should support host blocking too.
This site is useful as index of all kind of lists
But in most scenarios, just enabling easylist is fine and you shouldn't hit the limit.
If you want to give a chance to the internal blocker I leave some links to be add (some are already integrated, though)
ABP Filters | https://easylist-downloads.adblockplus.org/abp-filters-anti-cv.txt
AdBlock Warning Removal List | https://easylist-downloads.adblockplus.org/antiadblockfilters.txt
Brave Unbreak | https://raw.githubusercontent.com/brave/adblock-lists/master/brave-unbreak.txt
Easy List | https://easylist.to/easylist/easylist.txt (the core of adblocking)
Fuck Fuck Adblock | https://raw.githubusercontent.com/bogachenko/fuckfuckadblock/master/fuckfuckadblock.txt
Ublock Unbreak | https://raw.githubusercontent.com/uBlockOrigin/uAssets/master/filters/unbreak.txt
AAK List Anti Adblocker Killer | https://raw.github.com/reek/anti-adblock-killer/master/anti-adblock-killer-filters.txt
Adguard Annoyances Filters | https://filters.adtidy.org/extension/ublock/filters/14.txt
Adguard CNAME Mail Trackers | https://filters.adtidy.org/extension/ublock/filters/3.txt
Easy Privacy | https://easylist.to/easylist/easyprivacy.txt (Pretty aggressive)
I dont' care about cookies | https://www.i-dont-care-about-cookies.eu/abp/ (Pretty aggressive, reason is here)
First Party Trackers | https://hostfiles.frogeye.fr/firstparty-trackers.txt (sites might need these)
Ublock Filter Privacy | https://raw.githubusercontent.com/uBlockOrigin/uAssets/master/filters/privacy.txt
Ublock Resource Abuse | https://raw.githubusercontent.com/uBlockOrigin/uAssets/master/filters/resource-abuse.txt
Ublock Badware Risks |
https://raw.githubusercontent.com/uBlockOrigin/uAssets/master/filters/badware.txt
Or you can switch to UbO Lite which already cover what you might need.
thanks guys really appreciate the info. i will try those suggestions today. Much appreciated!
Pesala Ambassador
For what it’s worth, I disabled AdGuard Adblocker, and now use Vivaldi’s built-in blocking. I didn’t come across any issues yet.