@ maez Still not a great choice. Adguard MV2 will also stop to work in the next vivaldi release.

Internal blocker is the easiest choice, as it can load the lists as you were used and is not affected by the limitation.

Another choice would be to use a system app instead of a blocking extension as portmaster which should support host blocking too.

This site is useful as index of all kind of lists

But in most scenarios, just enabling easylist is fine and you shouldn't hit the limit.

If you want to give a chance to the internal blocker I leave some links to be add (some are already integrated, though)

ABP Filters | https://easylist-downloads.adblockplus.org/abp-filters-anti-cv.txt

AdBlock Warning Removal List | https://easylist-downloads.adblockplus.org/antiadblockfilters.txt

Brave Unbreak | https://raw.githubusercontent.com/brave/adblock-lists/master/brave-unbreak.txt

Easy List | https://easylist.to/easylist/easylist.txt (the core of adblocking)

Fuck Fuck Adblock | https://raw.githubusercontent.com/bogachenko/fuckfuckadblock/master/fuckfuckadblock.txt

Ublock Unbreak | https://raw.githubusercontent.com/uBlockOrigin/uAssets/master/filters/unbreak.txt

AAK List Anti Adblocker Killer | https://raw.github.com/reek/anti-adblock-killer/master/anti-adblock-killer-filters.txt

Adguard Annoyances Filters | https://filters.adtidy.org/extension/ublock/filters/14.txt

Adguard CNAME Mail Trackers | https://filters.adtidy.org/extension/ublock/filters/3.txt

Easy Privacy | https://easylist.to/easylist/easyprivacy.txt (Pretty aggressive)

I dont' care about cookies | https://www.i-dont-care-about-cookies.eu/abp/ (Pretty aggressive, reason is here)

First Party Trackers | https://hostfiles.frogeye.fr/firstparty-trackers.txt (sites might need these)

Ublock Filter Privacy | https://raw.githubusercontent.com/uBlockOrigin/uAssets/master/filters/privacy.txt

Ublock Resource Abuse | https://raw.githubusercontent.com/uBlockOrigin/uAssets/master/filters/resource-abuse.txt

Ublock Badware Risks |

https://raw.githubusercontent.com/uBlockOrigin/uAssets/master/filters/badware.txt

Or you can switch to UbO Lite which already cover what you might need.