Somehow my mail account setup is corrupt in Vivaldi.

When I navigate to my reading panel, I can see all of my 3 mail accounts, but there is no mail shown in the inboxes. However, there are a lot of new mails in the virtual "unread" folder.

I tried to delete the mail accounts. But when I go to settings->mail in Vivaldi there is no mail account listed, so I can not delete and recrate the accounts.

When I close Vivaldi and delete the default\mail folder from the profile directory, the mails downloaded again from the IMAP server when restarting in spite of Vivaldi does not show up a single mail account in the settings.

How can I remove mail accounts when the accounts do not show up in the account list?