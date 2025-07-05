-
Somehow my mail account setup is corrupt in Vivaldi.
When I navigate to my reading panel, I can see all of my 3 mail accounts, but there is no mail shown in the inboxes. However, there are a lot of new mails in the virtual "unread" folder.
I tried to delete the mail accounts. But when I go to settings->mail in Vivaldi there is no mail account listed, so I can not delete and recrate the accounts.
When I close Vivaldi and delete the default\mail folder from the profile directory, the mails downloaded again from the IMAP server when restarting in spite of Vivaldi does not show up a single mail account in the settings.
How can I remove mail accounts when the accounts do not show up in the account list?
mib2berlin Soprano
@nuube
Hi, I fear this is not possible, the mail settings are in different files and folders.
The accounts are in the file Preferences:
I test to delete my unused Outlook account there and than I got the same situation as you have.
Account is in the mail panel but not in the mail settings.
So I guess your Preference file is corrupt, this can happen if a user downgrade Vivaldi or a crash.
I fear you have to reset your profile, not to hard, it depends on your workflow and state of customisation of your Vivaldi.
Please check if your mails are still on the IMAP server, otherwise they won't be fetched back.
Also do a backup of these file just in case. This operation will likely wipeout feeds too
from user data\default remove
- MailSearchDB (zero or not doesn't matter)
- MailSearchDB-journal (zero or not doesn't matter)
- On storage\ext\mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli\def\IndexedDB remove the
chrome-extension_mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli_0.indexeddb.leveldbfolder.
- Add back your accounts and fetch for new mails
Btw, any idea why is happened? you did some manual copy/restore to vivaldi files into the profile?
Thanks @Hadden89 this helped.
I don't know why this happened, but it was back in February already. I believe during an update at that time but I am not sure
Since I still have a Thunderbird installation I started to read my mails in Thunderbird again. However, a few days ago I noticed that Vivaldi started to retrieve the mails again but put them in the "unread" folder only. That's why I gave new attention to the problem.
I tried (before applying your solution) to recreate the accounts, but after entering and validation of passwords Vivaldi just did not save the accounts (no error message given). This worked now after deleting directories and files as suggested
For the moment it looks like everything working again.
Thanks again @Hadden89
@nuube Some older build triggered this issue - so the February date might explain the things and yeah - the corruption of the MailDB prevented to add/remove accounts. (and logically even to populate the DB with new entries).