Title says it all. I use these resources a lot, and they're gone after last update. Right clicking tabs just won't show them anymore as it used to do.
What happened? Any way to bring them back?
Thanks in advance.
@mspector There is a new? submenu now. If you have a modified context menu you may have to re-edit for this
Edit: Just thought I'd add... I made Keyboard shortcuts for this a long time ago which I use quite a bit
mib2berlin Soprano
@mspector
Hi, they reworked the complete tab context menu, it get's longer and longer over time.
This in now in a sub menu Close.
You can rearange, move or delete entries as you like in Settings > Appearance > Menu Customisation > Tab.
More info:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/customize-application-and-context-menus/
Pesala Ambassador
@mspector There are so many items on the menus by default that I edit them extensively to leave only what I need. I rarely use Periodic Reload, so I moved it to the Reload button’s context menu.
I don’t need Close Tabs to left or right; I just use Close Other Tabs.
An hour or so after each upgrade, reworking the menus, or making minor changes over time makes your work so much more efficient.
Great replies here.
Thank you all.
I pretty much have always used Vivaldi out of the box, now I'm gonna get my personal touches here.
Wasn't aware one could edit the context menu.
Cheers all!
Pesala Ambassador
@mib2berlin tnx
I was looking in "Tab Settings" and could not found it by myself.
i use only pin. close other. close left close right. (all the time)
It is very strange decision to move it in submenu. Glad there are options to customize.
mib2berlin Soprano
@tohdom
Hi, I guess many users never use it and at some point a menu is overloaded, you have to group.
For me the close sub menu is fine I only use Other Tabs.