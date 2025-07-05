-
I would like the password manager to acquire additional functions.
I would be pleased if, in addition to passwords, there were other login functions, such as generating codes for two-step authorization.
Especially passkays.
-
yngve Vivaldi Team
@tannim Passkeys are supported, but it is the website that elects to create them, or not.
Note that the UI by many sites (if not all) for creating Passkeys definitely leave a lot to be desired. One often have to click through several layers of "try another way".
-
@yngve But when I create a pass kay myself, bitwarden prompts me to save it in my plugin, and offers to enter access keys upon login.
It’s good that there is a function, it’s a pity that I didn’t see it, I’ll figure it out.
What about the generation of time codes?