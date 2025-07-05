Hello Vivaldi community,

I'm writing to discuss a bug I've recently reported (VB-118433) and would like to see if anyone else can confirm this specific behavior.

The Problem:

When using the vertical tab bar and having expanded accordion stacks in multiple windows, the tab bar renders incorrectly in all of them except for the one where you last expanded a stack.

In the other windows, the tab bar gets visually truncated or "shrunken," as if all stacks were collapsed. This forces a scrollbar to appear in a tiny area. Importantly, clicking on one of these "broken" windows to make it active does not fix the display; it remains truncated.

Steps to Reproduce:

Set the Tab Bar Position to Left or Right.

Ensure Tab Stacking is set to Accordion.

Open at least two separate Vivaldi windows.

In each window, create and expand at least one accordion tab stack.

Observe that only the window where you performed the last expansion action looks correct. The others will have a broken tab bar, even when you make them the active window.

I'm currently using:

Vivaldi Version: 7.5.3735.44 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

Operating System: Windows 11 Pro 24H2 26100.4484

Has anyone else encountered this specific behavior? Any confirmation or thoughts would be helpful.

