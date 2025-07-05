-
The update to Vivaldi 7.5 changed the behaviour for me.
Before the update a double click on the Tab Bar opened a new Tab.
After the update a double click on the Tab Bar maximizes the Vivaldi Window or resores the privious size.
Is it known? Can it be reproduced?
Pesala Ambassador
@hilti said in Vivaldi 7.5: Double click on Tab Bar changes window size:
After the update a double click on the Tab Bar maximizes the Vivaldi Window
When the Tab Bar is at the top (or bottom), it doubles as the Window Title Bar, so double-click to minimise/restore the window is the expected behaviour.
If the Tab Bar is on the side
or bottom, double-click will open a new tab.
@Pesala said in Vivaldi 7.5: Double click on Tab Bar changes window size:
When the Tab Bar is at the top, it doubles as the Window Title Bar, so double-click to minimise/restore the window is the expected behaviour.
If the Tab Bar is on the side or bottom, double-click will open a new tab.
Interesting, didn't knew that. But even so my Tab Bar is at the bottom a double-click minimises/restores the window.
I just tried what happens when I change the postion of the Tab Bar.
top/bottom: Double-click minimises/restores the window
left/right: Double-click opens a new tab
Well nevertheless, the update to 7.5 has changed the behaviour that I have been used to for several years. So I guess its a bug?
mib2berlin Soprano
@hilti
Hi, I have Vivaldi 7.4 still installed as standalone and it does exactly the same as 7.5.
Did you maybe update from an older version?
@mib2berlin said in Vivaldi 7.5: Double click on Tab Bar changes window size:
@hilti
Hi, I have Vivaldi 7.4 still installed as standalone and it does exactly the same as 7.5.
Did you maybe update from an older version?
No, I updated from 7.4.
yojimbo274064400
Consider selecting Settings > Appearance > Use Native Window, then restart Vivaldi , to see if appearance and new tab functionality are as previously remembered.
@yojimbo274064400 said in Vivaldi 7.5: Double click on Tab Bar changes window size:
Consider selecting Settings > Appearance > Use Native Window, then restart Vivaldi , to see if appearance and new tab functionality are as previously remembered.
Thanks, now it works again as with all versions before 7.5.
I guess I'll file a bug report to register the regression.
Pesala Ambassador
@hilti said in Vivaldi 7.5: Double click on Tab Bar changes window size:
I guess I'll file a bug report to register the regression.
It is not a bug, nor a regression. It has always worked like that. If you show the Window Title Bar, the tab bar does not need to perform the minimise/restore function.
Filed as VB-118451. I think I disabled " Use Native Window" while using Vivaldi 5.5 and since then double-clicking the bottom Tab bar opened a new tab even in that configuration.
Now it is up to the Vivaldi team to decide whether it is a regression or not.
RSD Supporters
@Pesala said in Vivaldi 7.5: Double click on Tab Bar changes window size:
@hilti said in Vivaldi 7.5: Double click on Tab Bar changes window size:
I guess I'll file a bug report to register the regression.
It is not a bug, nor a regression. It has always worked like that. If you show the Window Title Bar, the tab bar does not need to perform the minimise/restore function.
That's not true.
The behavior changed in Vivaldi snapshot 3704.3 with the customizable Tab Bar.
I asked about it when snapshot 3725.3 was released but I didn't get any reply:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/841834
After 3735.28 snapshot, the editable tab tar was disabled so it's no longer possible to remove the "Flexible Space" to restore the functionality. That's why I have not updated Vivaldi stable.
Look at the right click menu if you click on the empty space of the Tab Bar:
This is Vivaldi 7.4.3684.55:
This is Vivaldi 7.5.3735.34:
If the minimize, restore and close buttons and the title bar are still on top, why would anybody need the new right click menu or the double click to resize the window or clicking the empty space to drag the window?
That's why I guess it should be a bug or just work in progress.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@RSD I checked in Vivaldi 5.3 and 6.0
- Double-click on tab bar at bottom opens a new tab
- Double-click on tab bar at top minimises/restores the window
In Vivaldi 7.5:
- Double-click on tab bar at top minimises/restores the window
- Double-click on tab bar at bottom minimises/restores the window
Presumably, this recent change is a result of making the tab bar editable. Although that has been postponed, it will return in Vivaldi 7.6