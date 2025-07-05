When I create a calendar event manually in the browser, it syncs to my Android device to 11:15pm the previous day - no matter what day/time I schedule the event for.

If I import an .ics calendar event into the browser calendar, it properly syncs with the correct date/time.

I am using DAVx5 on my Android device to sync my data.

I'm thinking the problem may be related to the time zone in the manually created calendar event, but I have tried different time zones and the same problem occurs.

Any insight as to where the problem may be originating?

Thanks in advance.