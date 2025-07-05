Some websites raises JS errors and don't work even with all extensions disabled and disabled ad blocker
Hello,
Many websites don't work in Vivaldi, while work perfectly fine in Chrome. For example, Dutch bank ABN AMRO spits out this error:
prepare.js:1 Blocked script execution in 'about:blank' because the document's frame is sandboxed and the 'allow-scripts' permission is not set.
Full log with errors https://gist.github.com/iamkarlson/1d5ff6173168bcd8be6120cab7984425
This is really a big problem as I simply cannot use vivaldi for day-to-day tasks. Does anyone encountered this issues? How can it be solved? Any specific flags that I can toggle?
mib2berlin Soprano
@iamkarlson
Hi, you meant this bank?
Disabling extensions is sometimes not enough, you have to remove them or start Vivaldi with
--disable-extensionsfor example.
Test this in a Guest Profile.
@iamkarlson Bank has broken server configuration on security headers and this blocks some content in browser.
Similar issues in Firefox and Chromium.
Nothing Vivaldi browser to be blamed for and no person on our side can fix.
@DoctorG Chromium works for me. Are you sure this the case?
Which version? 138.0.7204.142?
An what does not work on this bank page?
@DoctorG when you hit "login" I'm getting empty green screen and then bunch of errors. Chromium version:
Version 138.0.7204.49 (Official Build) Arch Linux (64-bit)
@mib2berlin just ran with command line option - didn't help.
Here's a screenshot to compare 2 browsers:
mib2berlin Soprano
@iamkarlson
Did you test a guest profile?
@iamkarlson Blocked JavaScript?
@DoctorG no
@mib2berlin I've just tested and got the same result:
I can only test Debian 12 and Ubuntu 24.
Perhaps a Vivaldi on Arch issue?
But i found this… @iamkarlson
You block cookies and nothing appears.
Check Settings → Privacy → Website Permissions → Global → Cookies
Just reset Global Permissions and retry.
Any settings made in internal Vivaldi pages
chrome:settings?
Sorry, but that's not the case, I clicked accepting cookies long time ago when it was still working.
WerewolfAX Supporters
Just a maybe additional idea because the previous tips didn't work for you:
Did those websites work before in Vivaldi and the glitches only came since the 7.5 update? I had weird JS-Error-Phenomenons too on some sites after the 7.5 update. Delete Browser Data completely (Cache, Cookies, Website Settings, ...) and starting it once in a temporary profile ( https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/109945/minor-update-for-vivaldi-desktop-7.5/31?_=1751890751845 ) seemed to have done the trick for me. Purge browser data alone was not enough. — In case the problem is still present, try to load a fresh binary from Vivaldi and basically “reinstall” the browser, but without affecting your settings / profile.
It was on Mac for me, but unexplainable JS-Errors, and it works in other Chromium browsers just rings a bell here.
For me, this “soft-reset” resolved those issues instantly, now everything works fine again.
I have no idea what caused it and why this did the trick, but well, if it works, it works, so I'm not complaining lol.
Maybe worth a try?
Chrome 138.0.7204.92 seems to be actual.
But Vivaldi is 138.0.7204.143 and such never Chromium core could have got changes. I try to investigate.
-
iamkarlson
Oh! That actually worked! I tested it before by using a "Guest" profile and it didn't help. I guess there's some data that is shared between profiles which is not optimal.
What do you mean by "soft-reset"? Shall I recreate the whole profile or I can simply remove some cache files?
-
WerewolfAX Supporters
Nice!
And no, you should not need to create a new profile: with “soft reset” I just meant to delete all browser data (Extras -> Delete Browser Data) from "All time" and everything EXCEPT "Sync password & Passwords" after you did the temp profile thingy, delete brosing data and then restart the browser everything should be fine again.
So with that you won't lose settings or anything and you don't need to create a new profile either.
If it still occurs, just reload the Vivaldi Binary / Package again, like a reinstallation, but this also should not affect your existing profile & settings.
But I think temp profile, purge browsing data, restart should be enough already, at least that fixed it for me too.
Glad if this helps in your case too! Fingers crossed!