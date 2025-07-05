Just a maybe additional idea because the previous tips didn't work for you:

Did those websites work before in Vivaldi and the glitches only came since the 7.5 update? I had weird JS-Error-Phenomenons too on some sites after the 7.5 update. Delete Browser Data completely (Cache, Cookies, Website Settings, ...) and starting it once in a temporary profile ( https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/109945/minor-update-for-vivaldi-desktop-7.5/31?_=1751890751845 ) seemed to have done the trick for me. Purge browser data alone was not enough. — In case the problem is still present, try to load a fresh binary from Vivaldi and basically “reinstall” the browser, but without affecting your settings / profile.

It was on Mac for me, but unexplainable JS-Errors, and it works in other Chromium browsers just rings a bell here.

For me, this “soft-reset” resolved those issues instantly, now everything works fine again.

I have no idea what caused it and why this did the trick, but well, if it works, it works, so I'm not complaining lol.

Maybe worth a try?