Hello,
Vivaldi will not open. No Vivaldi processes are running.
No method of attempting to open it will work, and multiple restarts have not helped.
I would like to open Vivaldi while also recovering my tabs and history.
My understanding from reading posts and answers here is that this can be done perhaps by changing the name of the Default folder in the AppData>Local>Vivaldi>User Data subfolder to another name, like 'Defaults' after having saved one's Sessions Folder information.
Then, according to my understanding, if I download Vivaldi again and reinstall it, a new 'Default' folder will be created into which I can place my prior session information so that when Vivaldi starts the next time it will start with my prior tabs and history included.
Have I understood this correctly? I have had to piece this together from different sources, as I find no full explanation of how to get Vivaldi to open with one's prior settings.
Also, I wonder how to store and transfer the session information into the new Default folder? Can I just copy and paste it?
@codylong
Hi, if you rename the folder "Default" to something else Vivaldi create a new folder at next start of Vivaldi.
No need to reinstall.
The problem with not starting is often broken session files, so the file where tabs and sessions are stored.
Try to rename, when it start close it and delete the folder "Sessions" in the new default folder.
Then copy the folder "Sessions" from your renamed profile folder over to the new one.
If Vivaldi doesn't start then again your session files are broken and you lost all tabs and sessions.
Ok, thank you. I'm still a little uncertain though as to which folder I need to rename - is it the Sessions folder or the Default folder, or both?
mib2berlin Soprano
@codylong
I mostly move the folder "Default" to a save place, Vivaldi create a new one at next start.
You can then copy files/folders back to the new folder from your backup for testing.
No need to rename or move other folders.
Ok, so, now, after cutting the Default folder and pasting it elsewhere, Vivaldi still will not start at all, so it of course will not create a new Default folder.
When I look at the User Data folder after refreshing it, there is still no Default folder now - neither the old one nor the new one.
What might you suggest?
Is this perhaps then a different problem from session problems?
Is it a User Profile problem or perhaps something else, or is something else necessary to fix the Sessions folder?
Thank you
@codylong
if it still not start it is not a user profile issue and sessions are in the profile.
You can now try to reinstall Vivaldi, may it is one of the rare cases the install is broken.
If it doesn't start after reinstall move the whole User Data folder to a save place.
I think you have to start assuming that you're going to lose your settings and other things.
Ok, after moving a copy of the User Folder to another location, I attempted to reinstall Vivaldi using Vivaldi 7.5.3735.44.x64.exe and it seemed to be downloading, but in fact apparently did not download, as the Vivaldi folder still shows an application date of 7/3.2025 and not 7/6/2025, the date of download. Also, nowhere in my computer is there found a new version of the application.
I guess this has become a different problem, but I'm not sure.
How can I download Vivaldi?
@codylong
My folder is 7/4.2025 but the installed version is Vivaldi 7.5.3735.44.
Did you download from: https://vivaldi.com ?
-
What is happening is that, still, Vivaldi will not open. The Vivaldi program folder shows a prior date while only the setup folder shows the current date, as if Vivaldi is not being installed. I attempted to install from the Vivaldi website (https://vivaldi.com/).
The version I see listed in the setup is now 7.5.3735.47 but, again, this is only listed on the setup and a freshly dated Vivaldi is never shown in the program folder, even though the setup.exe seems to be running.
I wonder if I should now consider this an installation issue.
mib2berlin Soprano
@codylong
The Vivaldi is more or less an unzip action, what happen if you move/remove the Application folder from App Data\Local?
Or install as Standalone install?