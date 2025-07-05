Hello,

Vivaldi will not open. No Vivaldi processes are running.

No method of attempting to open it will work, and multiple restarts have not helped.

I would like to open Vivaldi while also recovering my tabs and history.

My understanding from reading posts and answers here is that this can be done perhaps by changing the name of the Default folder in the AppData>Local>Vivaldi>User Data subfolder to another name, like 'Defaults' after having saved one's Sessions Folder information.

Then, according to my understanding, if I download Vivaldi again and reinstall it, a new 'Default' folder will be created into which I can place my prior session information so that when Vivaldi starts the next time it will start with my prior tabs and history included.

Have I understood this correctly? I have had to piece this together from different sources, as I find no full explanation of how to get Vivaldi to open with one's prior settings.

Also, I wonder how to store and transfer the session information into the new Default folder? Can I just copy and paste it?