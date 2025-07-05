Hi,

I am currently looking for a possibility to open a website via speed-dial in a new tab beneath the speed-dial tab by clicking on the favicon icon. I know it's possible with a right mouse click and to choose in the context menu that I want to open this side in a new tab. But I consider this as inconvenient.

If I click on the favicon of the wanted site it will open out of speed-dial, and that's something I don't like very much. I already searched in tab-options but either I am blonde or blind. Please enlighten me whether I missed something.

TIA!