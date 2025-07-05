-
VivaldiFan2023
Hi,
I am currently looking for a possibility to open a website via speed-dial in a new tab beneath the speed-dial tab by clicking on the favicon icon. I know it's possible with a right mouse click and to choose in the context menu that I want to open this side in a new tab. But I consider this as inconvenient.
If I click on the favicon of the wanted site it will open out of speed-dial, and that's something I don't like very much. I already searched in tab-options but either I am blonde or blind. Please enlighten me whether I missed something.
TIA!
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@VivaldiFan2023
Hi, there is no setting for it.
There are four ways to open in a new tab, context menu as you mentioned, Ctrl+Click and Middle Mouse Click to open in a background tab and Shift+Click to open in a new foreground tab.
I usually use MMC to open several speed dials then mouse gesture to close the speed dial page.
-
VivaldiFan2023
Hi @mib2berlin
THX for your fast answer. Ok, I am aware that there is not always a solution which suits the own "lazyness". I guess I have to deal with that. It's ok but I thought it can't hurt to ask.
CU, VifaldiFan2023