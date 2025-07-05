@ mib2berlin I don't think I'm articulating this correctly. Right now, when you ctrl++ OR pinch in changes the zoom level of the webpage (from 100%). So changing the zoom percentage will change the size of all HTML elements in the page right? But in Edge and Chrome, you can pinch zoom to treat the page as an image I guess. I don't know if screenshots would make it clearer but here u go:

Pinch zoom: Here, i zoomed in on the YouTube logo. This didn't change the sizes of the HTML elements. I only zoomed in on one place, and i can zoom back out by pinching out.



Ctrl++ zoom:



Normal page without any zooming for reference:

