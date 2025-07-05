-
Hello everyone, I just recently started using this browser. Is there a feature that allows be to zoom in and out of the webpage, but as an image? As in, I don't want to change the zoom level of the browser. But I just temporarily want to zoom in on a particular area of the webpage. Is this possible?
@sihasmk
Hi and welcome to the forum.
If you meant to zoom only a part of a webpage this is not possible in Vivaldi, maybe with an extension.
Do other Chromium browsers support this?
@mib2berlin Yeahh, I switched from Edge because I felt like it would be easier to organize my research work and projects. Specially when I use tab tiling, I think it'd be pretty useful to be able to zoom in on a particular area using the touchpad pinch. This works in Edge currently. You can zoom in on a particular area by pinching, and zoom in or out of the actual page by ctrl++ or ctrl+-. You can do this on Chrome too.
@sihasmk
You mean?
This work in Vivaldi with Crtl++ either but not with pinch.
Vivaldi lacks features on touch pads/screen unfortunately.
@mib2berlin I don't think I'm articulating this correctly. Right now, when you ctrl++ OR pinch in changes the zoom level of the webpage (from 100%). So changing the zoom percentage will change the size of all HTML elements in the page right? But in Edge and Chrome, you can pinch zoom to treat the page as an image I guess. I don't know if screenshots would make it clearer but here u go:
Pinch zoom: Here, i zoomed in on the YouTube logo. This didn't change the sizes of the HTML elements. I only zoomed in on one place, and i can zoom back out by pinching out.
Ctrl++ zoom:
Normal page without any zooming for reference:
@sihasmk
You can do the same but have to scroll because pinch doesn't work.
@mib2berlin But ctrl+scrolling changes the page's zoom level. Even in your screenshot, you can see that the zoom level after you ctrl+scrolled is 200%. But what i want to do is, keep the zoom level at 100%, but just temporarily zoom in on one area. I think if you try pinching your touchpad on Chrome or Edge, you'll understand what I mean...
- Page Zoom (also called Layout Zoom or Full Zoom):
- Triggered by Ctrl + / Ctrl - / Ctrl + Mouse Wheel.
- Changes the zoom level of the entire page, which means it resizes the HTML elements, CSS layout, fonts, etc.
- It affects the layout and reflows the content.
- This is the one most browsers show in their UI as a percentage (e.g., "125%").
- Visual Zoom (also called Pixel Zoom, Viewport Zoom, or Touch Zoom):
- Triggered by pinch-to-zoom on touchpads or touchscreens.
- Does not change the layout or HTML element sizes.
- Instead, it behaves like zooming into a screenshot or using a magnifying glass.
- The page visually enlarges, but everything retains its original pixel size and structure.
The second one is what I'm describing — it doesn’t change the page’s layout, just visually scales the viewport.
@sihasmk
I am sorry but I don't understand then, looks exactly the same on Chrome for me pinching there.
To be honest, I don't use zoom very often and hope another user steps by with more inside.
Ah it's okay thank you for you help anyway. If there was a way to post video on here, I could give a screen recording.
Hopefully someone else can help as you said...
@sihasmk
I use ScreenToGif to create screen casts small enough to add it in the forum but you can add external links here too.
Try this link. First I do the page zoom with ctrl++/- and then i do the visual zoom my pinching the touchpad.
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/x8oaeip04mbmfnyuhrmi9/Latest-Zoom.mp4?rlkey=itwmjc4hu40z1x6nkwucgdbz1&st=hnsemhur&dl=0
@sihasmk To switch to picture style zooming with a trackpad, you need to change another setting related to zoom. Go to
vivaldi://settings/webpages/and disable the option
Use Ctrl+Scroll to Zoom Page.
Hopefully picture style zooming can be decoupled from that setting in the future, but as long as you don't need to use
Ctrl+ scrolling with a mouse wheel for zooming, it is a fine, albeit unintuitive, workaround for now.
greenenemy
Maybe try this extension SmoothZoom https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/smoothzoom-–-quick-page-z/nlloamlgdioincflcopfgkbikjgaiihg
@nomadic said in Zooming In and Out:
vivaldi://settings/webpages/
Yess this was what I was looking for! I don't use Ctrl+Scroll anyway. Thanks mate!
And thank you for your help as well @mib2berlin
ThePfromtheO Ambassador Translator
@nomadic said in Zooming In and Out:
Hopefully picture style zooming can be decoupled from that setting in the future, but as long as you don't need to use Ctrl + scrolling with a mouse wheel for zooming, it is a fine, albeit unintuitive, workaround for now.
Weird you have to disable a setting that seems unrelated at all, right?
Good someone discovered this, otherwise people would have just said that V doesn't support it.