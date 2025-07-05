-
I have a problem when formatting new emails: I can use bold and italic, but when I want to change the colour of the text, I get a small window that suggests I can make a choice, but as soon as I click in that window, it disappears without any change to my text.
Is this a bug, or am I doing something wrong?
mib2berlin Soprano
@rzydenbos
Hi, I cant reproduce this on Vivaldi 7.5.3735.44, Opensuse Linux.
On which OS you are?
EDIT: Same on Windows 11, work for me.
I guess you meant the color picker tool:
yojimbo274064400
If using macOS then this:
was raised here Not able to change the color of the text | Vivaldi Forum
and reported as a bug, VB-108708 In message toolbar color icons not working correctly which remains unresolved.
Consider trying the following to workaround issue until it is fixed:
- select Text Colour
- use a combination of following keys to navigate dialogue box:
- Arrow keys
Taband
Tab+
Shift
Enter/
Returnkey
