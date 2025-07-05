-
FanderFir2875
Is there a way to remove the add button at the bottom ?
-
@FanderFir2875 Open the Speed Dial settings sidebar by wheel icon, switch off Show Add Button.
-
-
FanderFir2875
@DoctorG
Oh thanks, silly me, I didn't check clearly.
-
No, in my opinion the option in Speed Dial settings is not clear explained.
I di not expect Speed Dial is same button as Dashboard.
-
Aaron Translator
-
sjudenim Supporters
Not silly at all.
Prior to the release of v7.5 there was no way to remove it outside of
css. The merging of all the Add buttons is not clearly defined in the Settings page. Very poor implementation on Vivaldi's part
-
That's what it's all about: vivaldi:experiments - " Enable Widgets on Speed Dial Groups".
It's not convenient!
