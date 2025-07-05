Hi,

Going through the settings to add a domain and change a specific permission (like cookies to 'session only' is almost a dozen clicks, while on other Privacy browsers like Brave the flow is to go through the shield icon on the address bar and just click on a button/toggle there to whitelist that website/cookies.

Please consider adding this exact implementation, but even if not it- just anything that will avoid having to go through so many settings and clicks just to whitelist a website for its cookies/login.

Thanks