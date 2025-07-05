-
duckducksheep
Hi,
It's not a great user experience to being forced to enter the windows/OS pin whenever I want to enter a saved password, sometimes a dozens times a day.
If you don't want to change this default behavior, at least kindly provide a toggle/option for it to not be necessary per the user decision. This will personally be great, but also align with other popular privacy based browsers (brave) that do the same.
Thanks
Pesala Ambassador
@duckducksheep I believe that it is a Windows setting.
mib2berlin Soprano
@duckducksheep
Hi, this is not enabled by default, open:
chrome://password-manager/settings and disable "Use Windows Hello".
