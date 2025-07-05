-
I usually use workspaces independentely. And for each workspace, i put some tabs multiple times. Like having google translate in 4 workspaces at the same time.
Having to select that google translate tab from all open tabs other than my current workspace makes it slower choosing it. The tab is not usually in the first option.
In the quick settings priority, the open tab option is at the top. I couldn't find any option to achieve my outcome. It would be great if added switch between tabs only in the same workspace option in quick commands.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@eskhas Not against the request, but instead of having 6 copies of Google Translate open you might as well run just one web panel. That would be independent of workspaces.
@luetage I use that too with the browser tabs. In the panel, there is a different language combination from the one open in the tabs. It was just an example. Let's say for youtube. In one workspace there is a software development tutorial and in the other, there is a documentary open. When i type youtube, it brings all youtube pages. If i want to watch documentaries in a workspace called "chill", i don't want to see any software development videos from " work" workspace.