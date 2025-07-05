I usually use workspaces independentely. And for each workspace, i put some tabs multiple times. Like having google translate in 4 workspaces at the same time.

Having to select that google translate tab from all open tabs other than my current workspace makes it slower choosing it. The tab is not usually in the first option.

In the quick settings priority, the open tab option is at the top. I couldn't find any option to achieve my outcome. It would be great if added switch between tabs only in the same workspace option in quick commands.