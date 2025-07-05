Hi, i've been using vivaldi for...4 years now or more??? and since year 1 i've really wanted a slimmer vertical tabs interface to exist, one where one 1 row is used on the top of the window. i've had to headbang my own custom css to achieve this with variable success as classes and elements of the UI shift places or are added/removed. so, if ever possible, i would like to suggest if something like this could be officially available.

Thanks for reading my thoughts about this.

like this:

