Currently Vivaldi only publishes its Stable version to the Ubuntu Snap Store:



However, other publishers like Firefox post different versions to the available different channels:



The different channels allow users to install development versions like the beta version or the nightly release version in order to test and report bugs.

Chromium, published by Canonical, also uses the different channels to make available development versions.

Plus, with the Snap system's support for parallel installation, it's possible to install both a stable version and development version at the time with neither interfering with each other. A user can install the Stable version of Vivaldi and the Snapshot version - utilizing the latest\edge channel - for testing. Updates to the Snapshot channel will not interfere with the less frequent updates to the stable channel since both versions will be isolated from each other. Thus, if a Snapshot had a severe bug which totally hoses the user's profile data, it wouldn't at all affect the user's profile data of the Stable version. In fact, you can run both at the same time to do side-by-side comparisons.

So please consider publishing the Vivaldi Snapshot to the Ubuntu Snap store.