So I am setting up Vivaldi for the third time on a third (new) computer. I like to turn off the Workspace menu button in tabs. and put a workspace menu button on the address bar, just below where the old workspace tab button was (just left of the previous and next buttons).

On the previous two systems, I would right click an element in a tool bar to bring up the Toolbar Editor, and then in the drop down, select Navigation, and choose the Workspace button, and drag it where I wanted.

Now, on this new system, as of yesterday, July 3rd, 2025, the Navigation drop down is gone. And looking for help on how to do this, I can't find any mentioning the Navigation drop down, though some of the help pages will mention it.

I have found they say now to use chain commands to make a workspace button, and then put it in the toolbar where you want. But, one, I have to find a workspace icon bitmap to assign to it, and two, this button doesn't work until the workspace button is enable in tabs, and the whole point of this was to get rid of the tab.

So really, there's two issues here:

-Toolbar Editor dropdown no longer has the Navigation category

-Making a chain command using "Show Workspace Menu" and assigning it to toolbar, only works if the Workspace tab button is shown.

Has anyone had this problem? Or could point out if I am doing something wrong? Thanks.