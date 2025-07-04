-
I tried to navigate to the Chrome Web Store and all I get is this error:
This site can’t be reached
The web page at https://chromewebstore.google.com/category/extensions might be temporarily down or it may have moved permanently to a new web address.
ERR_SOCKET_NOT_CONNECTED
I am able to get to that site from Waterfox. What is going on?
How could I load a .crx file from there using Waterfox?
@Streptococcus No problem to connect from Germany.
@Streptococcus maybe some google site data corrupted? have you tried to remove them with icon ?
@Hadden89 said in Chrome Web Store site will not load in Vivaldi:
@Streptococcus maybe some google site data corrupted? have you tried to remove them with icon ?
What does that mean?
Even if I click the button in the Extensions interface, I get the same error. I tried disabling all the extensions and that did not help.
I think it has to do with Vivaldi itself. Waterfox can load the site, and even SeaMonkey can.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Streptococcus
Hi, you can't compare Firefox based browsers with Chromiums like Vivaldi.
With the padlock icon > Cookies and Site Data you can delete existing cookies.
They can get corrupted or outdated and block pages.
A way to test if is really a Vivaldi issue and not something in your user profile you can create a second Profile.
Streptococcus
@mib2berlin
I tried a new profile. It was no help. Disabling all my extensions did not help either.
Why would there be a message in the address bar, "Not Secure"? Waterfox does not indicate any problem with security on the web store.
I reported a bug, number is VB-118447.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Streptococcus
I don't get any "Not Secure" warning on https://chromewebstore.google.com/.
The problem is nobody else reported this here or in the bug tracker, I checked this a few minutes ago.
Anyway, I will add some tags and a link here to your report and leave it to other testers and developers to check this.
Cheers, mib
If this problem is going to be prolonged, how would I load the installer for an extension using a different type of browser? The pages do not have any download button.
@Streptococcus I'm still puzzled because no one can replicate, I guess.
Have you tried installing a standalone and see if the site works there?
Are you snapshot on stable, btw?
Aaron Translator
@Streptococcus said in Chrome Web Store site will not load in Vivaldi:
chromewebstore
Totally normal. Even over VPN.
@Hadden89 said in Chrome Web Store site will not load in Vivaldi:
@Streptococcus I'm still puzzled because no one can replicate, I guess.
Have you tried installing a standalone and see if the site works there?
Are you snapshot on stable, btw?
I am using the latest stable version on MacOS. Is there a portable version of Vivaldi for Mac?
@Streptococcus There is the Ruario script as I know
https://gist.github.com/ruario/0e4f90caa59a390c4a56
I just realized that it was my outbound firewall messing things up. Strange - I did not change any rules when I updated Vivaldi. Maybe it makes some new connections to the Chrome Store?