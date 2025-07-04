Seems it worked for some time, but now the unread tabs are back for me, just without a parent-category, all on their own above WORKSPACES.

I really hope we get a normal Setting for these in a future-update...as i really don´t want or even need duplicate entries of the same tab in my side-panel.

If someone comes up with a solution for now there seem to be some ppl that would be quite happy about it...in some days it will annoy me enough to look and eliminate myself, will let everyone know here, just as i hope anyone else with a solution will post it here.