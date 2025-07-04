How to remove "Unread Tabs" items from Side Bar and reorder context menu items of "Closed Tabs"?
Is there a way to completely remove this new "Unread Tabs" item from the side bar?
Is there a way to reorder items in the context menu of "Closed Tabs" item in the side bar to make "Clear All" the top entry?
Not sure I understand why would you even have "New Tab", "New Window", and "New Workspace" in that context menu, let alone make it top items?
Feels like those are just fillers...
mib2berlin Soprano
Hi and no, you can disable double and inactive but not unread.
Maybe time for a feature request.
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
Yes, with custom CSS:
#window-panel .VivaldiList div[data-id^="unread"] { display: none; }
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10549/modding-vivaldi
Is there a way to reorder items in the context menu of "Closed Tabs" item in the side bar to make "Clear All" the top entry?
These look to be part of the "Window List" in Menu Customization.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/customize-application-and-context-menus/
You can remove the "New" entries but that will remove it from all the Window List entries as well.
That worked great, thanks a lot.
I was able to move New items down below Clear All instead of completely removing them and Unread Tabs item is gone...
@Pathduck Thanx !
And for anyone else, who wants to hide (some of) the other elements aswell:
SYNCED TABS:
#window-panel .VivaldiList div[data-id="sync"] { display: none;}
CLOSED TABS:
#window-panel .VivaldiList div[data-id="trash"] { display: none;}
P.S.: I found both DATA-IDs through true guess-work in 3 tries for "trash" and 2 tries for "sync", haha. I wonder, if i could have found them easily anwhere in the vivaldi.css-files
@HardyTRSI You don't need to guess - find out yourself
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/16684/inspecting-the-vivaldi-ui-with-devtools
If you need to look in
common.cssit's located at the install folder:
Application\7.5.3735.34\resources\vivaldi\style
Seems it worked for some time, but now the unread tabs are back for me, just without a parent-category, all on their own above WORKSPACES.
I really hope we get a normal Setting for these in a future-update...as i really don´t want or even need duplicate entries of the same tab in my side-panel.
If someone comes up with a solution for now there seem to be some ppl that would be quite happy about it...in some days it will annoy me enough to look and eliminate myself, will let everyone know here, just as i hope anyone else with a solution will post it here.
@Pathduck Thanx a lot for the super direction you gave me there, been completely unaware of the ability to inspect vivaldi´s gui-elements.
@HardyTRSI CSS mods don't just "stop working".
Could be you hit some edge case I didn't cover for in my code, or my code just wasn't complete. After all I spent like 30 seconds figuring it out.
This is precisely where inspecting the UI comes in handy - figure out the code and what changed.
I really hope we get a normal Setting for these in a future-update...as i really don´t want or even need duplicate entries of the same tab in my side-panel.
If Vivaldi starts adding settings for every single edge case users want the settings will become a mess. And yes this is an edge case.
Besides, most people who use the Windows panel have a lot of tabs to deal with, so the "Unread" and "Duplicate" entries will be scrolled all the way down the list in most cases and not even be visible on screen so it's kind of a moot point.
Yes, sorry for being annoying about such a thing.
It´s my birthday and the first thing i get is new unwanted gui-changes, so i cared about my stupid problem with your and of course the thread-posters help, but now it got back, so i hoped for someone else with my problem. But you are right, maybe i need to check if it somehow collides with other css-mods i have running etc.
Your link will help a lot and i hope i won´t have to annoy this forum as much anymore in the future, hehe !
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@HardyTRSI The point of having the ability to mod the UI with CSS is being able to cover "special needs" cases like a small piece of UI that "annoys" a couple users but no-one else even cares about.
I mod the UI myself, and a lot of my CSS is mostly just "display: none" to hide UI stuff I don't like. So I am also a "special needs" but I've learned to fix stuff myself because I know Vivaldi will never satisfy all users with special needs.
Also I had another look at the CSS I posted. Turns out it wasn't really "feature complete" because I was lazy and didn't test.
So, the code hides the Unread header div, but if the folder is expanded, each tab will have its own div on the same level, and so won't be selected for. And the folder expands when new unread tabs are added.
The folder when expanded looks like this:
So just doing
data-id="unread"won't do.
It needs to find all divs with a data-id that starts with "unread":
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/Attribute_selectors
This should work (hopefully):
#window-panel .VivaldiList div[data-id^="unread"] { display: none; }
I guess the other folders also have a similar behaviour when opened, so you'll need to account for that in your code as well.
This solved it !
Danke
Pesala Ambassador
Presumably, if you hide this section from the Windows Panel, then unread tabs will not show up anywhere.
That doesn’t seem like a useful option to me.