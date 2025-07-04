-
Hello,
I've noticed visual artifacts after the last update (I'm running Vivaldi 7.5.3735.44 on Linux Mint 22.1 with kernel 6.8.0-63-generic) on websites and even on the settings. I made some screenshots. I thought it was my video card, but the same problematic website is fine on Firefox, I don't have no problems at all with that browser, even with the settings. With Vivaldi it's all messy. I disabled all the extensions but nothing changed. What happened?
Thanks
@luca82 Looks like issue with GPU interaction and Hardware Acceleration.
What happens if you run in shell
vivaldi --disable-gpu &
Older GPU?
Trouble with VSync/GSync setting in GPU settings?
Any settings in
vivaldi:flags?
@luca82 said in Artifacts after latest update:
What happened?
Hi, Chromium 138 happened and your GPU could have problems with it, if it is very old or very new. Or if you use custom flags, in which case you should disable them. Firefox and Chromium don't use the same code and engine, so what works in Firefox is irrelevant to Vivaldi.
@luca82 your CPU is fine, what is your GPU?
@npro
Radeon HD 4850
@DoctorG
I've tried vivaldi --disable-gpu &
Seems ok, but I have these errors
[18505:18530:0704/160902.618273:ERROR:chromium/google_apis/gcm/engine/registration_request.cc:291] Registration response error message: DEPRECATED_ENDPOINT
[18505:18530:0704/160926.831889:ERROR:chromium/google_apis/gcm/engine/registration_request.cc:291] Registration response error message: DEPRECATED_ENDPOINT
@luca82 What happens if you start
vivaldi --disable-gpu-vsync &
@DoctorG
It's all messy again, plus I have a ton of errors:
[20970:20970:0704/161246.711429:ERROR:chromium/ui/gfx/linux/gbm_wrapper.cc:79] Failed to get fd for plane.: File o directory non esistente (2)
[20970:20970:0704/161246.711652:ERROR:chromium/ui/gfx/linux/gbm_wrapper.cc:261] Failed to export buffer to dma_buf: File o directory non esistente (2)
[20970:20970:0704/161246.711769:ERROR:chromium/ui/gfx/linux/gbm_wrapper.cc:79] Failed to get fd for plane.: File o directory non esistente (2)
[20970:20970:0704/161246.711843:ERROR:chromium/ui/gfx/linux/gbm_wrapper.cc:261] Failed to export buffer to dma_buf: File o directory non esistente (2)
[20970:20970:0704/161246.712206:ERROR:chromium/ui/gfx/linux/gbm_wrapper.cc:79] Failed to get fd for plane.: File o directory non esistente (2)
[20970:20970:0704/161246.712260:ERROR:chromium/ui/gfx/linux/gbm_wrapper.cc:261] Failed to export buffer to dma_buf: File o directory non esistente (2)
[20970:20970:0704/161246.712355:ERROR:chromium/ui/gfx/linux/gbm_wrapper.cc:
@luca82 Ah, ok. Then its is not a VSync issue.
Try this unsupported experimental flag setting, no guarantee to get other rendering issues:
- Open vivaldi:flags
- At section Override GPU BLocklist set to Enabled
- Restart
@luca82 said in Artifacts after latest update:
Radeon HD 4850
Older GPU.
Last offocial driver from AMD was 2013.
No luck with vivaldi:flags, maybe it's time to change the gpu
@luca82 If you don't want to completely disable your hardware acceleration, try alternatively with those 2 parameters:
vivaldi-stable --disable-gpu-rasterization
vivaldi-stable --disable-accelerated-2d-canvas
Otherwise you can disable hardware acceleration from the Settings and live with that. Before you do that though post the info of
inxi -G
maybe you are using the
amdgpudriver in Mint or something.
@npro said in Artifacts after latest update:
alternatively with those 2 parameters:
vivaldi-stable --disable-gpu-rasterization
vivaldi-stable --disable-accelerated-2d-canvas
Thanks, so i do not need to post it.
Sometimes one of these/both let GPU work again.
I am having this problem also, so I am running with acceleration off. Is this a Chromium deal? I did not have a problem prior to vivaldi 7.5.3735.44(64-bit). This problem, started on Brave the same day as the vivaldi update.Thanks for all your help and info. Will this be corrected or are going to have to add flags?
@PeteAir With Chromium 138 core some possible incompatibility with graphics drivers or older hardware can show up in rendering Vivaldi UI and web pages.
So you need to test older graphics drivers — or use Settings → Webpages → Use of hardware acceleration → Disabled and restart.
@DoctorG Thanks, I kinda figured this came down from Chromium. I will try your posted fixes. Thanks for the info.