I have noticed that the numbers in my RSS Feeds are consistently mismatching whenever new entries are received. E.g. the badges on the feed category saying "59 new in 56 unread".

The total displayed on the Feeds panel icon are also mismatched on top, showing an even higher number that is not the sum of the above:

.

If I now read all or just right click on Feeds and "Mark All As Read", none of the feed groups have any unread messages left but the panel still shows 12 new messages:



What is happening? Is this a bug or is there some way to fix it on my end? It's not a big deal when it comes to using Feeds but it's weird to always see a number of unread messages.

Thanks!