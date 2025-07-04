-
jane.n
Hey!
Yesterday we released Vivaldi 7.5 with a new feature that makes working with Tab Stacks even better as you can now give your stacks a color to make them stand out.
Hence, this week's question is whether you're going to give your stacks a color or not.
Drop by vivaldi.net to vote and let us know in the comments which color from the selection is your favorite.
stardepp
Super verrückter Anfang
barbudo2005
Vivaldi has a built-in favicon color detector, so why not give the option to automatically color the stack when applying “Tab stack by hosts” with the favicon color?
PS:
"Automatic color for Active tabs & Active tab stacks using favicon"
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/76205/automatic-color-for-active-tabs-active-tab-stacks-using-favicon