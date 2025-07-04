Vivaldi tries to load /opt/vivaldi/libffmpeg.so.7.5 by LD_PRELOAD which cause unexpected mixing of symbols of ffmpeg as noted at https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/66195/video-file-cannot-be-opened-in-vivaldi-downloads-by-clicking-mp4/54 .

File path depending on major version 7.5 is also unuseful.

Those issues could be avoided by moving libffmpeg.so to /opt/vivaldi/ from /opt/vivaldi/lib/ and dropping LD_PRELOAD for .so.7.5 at least at system level since Vivaldi 7.5.3735.44 has runpath: [$ORIGIN/lib/:$ORIGIN/:$ORIGIN] .