Vivaldi tries to load
/opt/vivaldi/libffmpeg.so.7.5by
LD_PRELOADwhich cause unexpected mixing of symbols of ffmpeg as noted at https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/66195/video-file-cannot-be-opened-in-vivaldi-downloads-by-clicking-mp4/54 .
File path depending on major version 7.5 is also unuseful.
Those issues could be avoided by moving
libffmpeg.soto
/opt/vivaldi/from
/opt/vivaldi/lib/and dropping
LD_PRELOADfor
.so.7.5at least at system level since Vivaldi 7.5.3735.44 has
runpath: [$ORIGIN/lib/:$ORIGIN/:$ORIGIN].
Please consider moving
libffmpeg.soand allow installing additional
.sowithout major version.
@oech3 Which Linux distribution is that?
I would like to check internal bug tracker.
@DoctorG Arch Linux (or it's fork). But I'm not submitting any report at there and not talking about this with maintainer of vivaldi package. Because downstream cannot change RPATH or install path of commertial software arbitrarily.
I hope to control path of
libffmpeg.soonly by RPATH or RUNPATH and completely remove LD_PRELOAD from launcher script. But including such
RPATH=~/.local/lib/...at binary is bit dangerous.
Unfortunately, it seems
RUNPATHcannot have home directry
~. So Linux distribution without codec package needs world-read/writable directry at package or
LD_PRELOADto use
libffmpeg.sodownloaded with user privilege.