I run several Linuxes in Virtualbox 7.1.10 (Windows 11 Host).
In the past i used vivaldi:flags for OverideGPUBLocklist : Enabled and GPURasterisation: Disabled to get HWA active.
Worked all nice in 7.4 and 7.5 Snapshots before Chromium 138 core.
Debian 12 KDE Wayland or X11
Now in 7.5 Stable i get strange artefacts.
- some webpage looks like it has a darker region
- popup of Proton VPN rendering issue
Disable of HWA is no solution as i need it to test Vivaldi versions on these Linuxes.
Any cue how to change Linux graphics settings or Virtualbox config to get rid of this?
@DoctorG you are asking basically for Virtualbocks for Winblows support ... wrong forum x2
@DoctorG No issues with QEMU/KVM without any flags on my side (Debian 12 guest, X11)
@npro You happy one.
@DoctorG Join the club, steps to follow: 1. host = Linux, 2. install QEMU/KVM
@npro I posted here because i thought that it could be a Linux guest'S GPU driver/config problem.
@npro said in [Virtualbox] Artefacts in UI:
install QEMU/KVM
I try first QEMU on my Windows workstation PC.
Funfact: no trouble on Debian 13 KDE.
@DoctorG said in [Virtualbox] Artefacts in UI:
I try first QEMU on my Windows workstation PC.
I don't think that's a good idea as QEMU is primarily developed (& intended) for Linux, KVM is a Linux kernel module after all, performance on Winblows will suffer.
@DoctorG said in [Virtualbox] Artefacts in UI:
@npro I posted here because i thought that it could be a Linux guest'S GPU driver/config problem.
Those GPU drivers are virtual ones coming from VBox, which you install from Windblows, I don't think it is a clean passthrough that you can compare with bare-metal anyway.
@npro OK. Was only a idea to solve broken VM.
@npro Yes, i know, it is a extra GPU driver.
But strangeness was, that it worked on some distributions with HWA and on some not.
From time to time VirtualBox is a ugly helper tool
The VB support/forum does not helped me much in the past.
As the effect is only on Debian 12.11 KDE Wayland/X11 i ignore these rendering issues as long as websites work.
I let this thread open.
Perhaps a Windows+Linux user knows more to tell me how to fix the rendering issue on VBox.