I run several Linuxes in Virtualbox 7.1.10 (Windows 11 Host).

In the past i used vivaldi:flags for OverideGPUBLocklist : Enabled and GPURasterisation: Disabled to get HWA active.

Worked all nice in 7.4 and 7.5 Snapshots before Chromium 138 core.

Debian 12 KDE Wayland or X11

Now in 7.5 Stable i get strange artefacts.

some webpage looks like it has a darker region

popup of Proton VPN rendering issue



Disable of HWA is no solution as i need it to test Vivaldi versions on these Linuxes.

Any cue how to change Linux graphics settings or Virtualbox config to get rid of this?