mossman Ambassador
All this week, I have constantly seen the [!] next to mail status on the status bar due to my GMail account being marked as having an error. It happens on different machines and has coincided with the recent snapshots and stable releases moving to version 7.5, which may or may not be relevant.
Yet I've received at least one message since this started happening, and the server settings show as "verified". The log shows "not connected - attempting to connect" every few minutes.
Anyone else experiencing this?
mib2berlin Soprano
@mossman
Hi, the ! is a bug and already fixed internal but the connection issue is different and I cant reproduce it.
Is the Gmail account still working with this error message?
@mib2berlin I received a test mail just now sent from a work address. Ironically, I noticed the error mark had stopped just when I was sending the mail...
Hey - I just noticed something else... the [Logs] button was missing in the pop-up dialogue! Compare our screenshots... It is now back as well. Very weird!
mib2berlin Soprano
@mossman
OK, keep an eye on it, as mentioned the [!] bug is fixed.
Was blocked, retried, had to reconfirm access to Vivaldi from a Google pop-up... followed by two "security alert" e-mails from Google asking if I really granted access to Vivaldi.
Looks like Google making life difficult again.
@mossman said in GMail constantly reflecting an error state in V7.5 this week (start of July 2025):
Hey - I just noticed something else... the [Logs] button was missing in the pop-up dialogue! Compare our screenshots... It is now back as well. Very weird!
Could it be the case that the Log button isn't displayed if the log is empty? All is working well with my installation and I don't now see the Logs button in stable.
@Society said in GMail constantly reflecting an error state in V7.5 this week (start of July 2025):
@mossman said in GMail constantly reflecting an error state in V7.5 this week (start of July 2025):
Hey - I just noticed something else... the [Logs] button was missing in the pop-up dialogue! Compare our screenshots... It is now back as well. Very weird!
Could it be the case that the Log button isn't displayed if the log is empty? All is working well with my installation and I don't now see the Logs button in stable.
There were logs - I saw them by right-clicking the settings button at the top right...
Happens here with Vivaldi's Calendar, also, that is synced with Google Calendar.
@mossman said
There were logs - I saw them by right-clicking the settings button at the top right...
Ah, yes. The appearing/non-appearing Logs button seems to be a separate matter.
When first starting V after update the Logs button wasn't visible. When selecting to view the (empty) log by ticking the option on the menu of that Mail Status Tools button the Log button reappeared and stayed that way after Restart.
It looks like the update didn't preserve the View Log setting: the View Log option was initially unticked after update whereas I'd previously always had it 'ticked' to view. Now I've set it to 'ticked' and it stays that way after a restart with button displayed as expected.