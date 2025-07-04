All this week, I have constantly seen the [!] next to mail status on the status bar due to my GMail account being marked as having an error. It happens on different machines and has coincided with the recent snapshots and stable releases moving to version 7.5, which may or may not be relevant.

Yet I've received at least one message since this started happening, and the server settings show as "verified". The log shows "not connected - attempting to connect" every few minutes.

Anyone else experiencing this?