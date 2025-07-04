-
rerealalakak
In the 'Sources' tab of DevTools, I am unable to see any response after pressing the '+' button, or by right-clicking and selecting "Add watch expression".
It is supposed to let me type after clicking the '+' button or even right-clicking and selecting "Add watch expression".
I have paused the script at a breakpoint as well.
Image is attached for reference.
@rerealalakak Which Vivaldi package (deb, Snap, Flatpak)?
Which Vivaldi version?
Which Ubuntu version and Desktop Environment?
Which server: XOrg or Wayland?
Use Devtools not as window and it should work.
rerealalakak
@DoctorG
I'm so sorry for not including all the necessary info!
Here you go:
Vivaldi package: deb
Vivaldi version: Vivaldi 7.4.3684.55 stable
Ubuntu version: Ubuntu 24.04.2
Desktop environment: GNOME
Server: XOrg
And yes I was using DevTools as a separate window, turns out letting it remained dock to any side (right, bottom or left), 'watch' works as intended. Thanks!
Any Ideas though, on why it wouldn't work if I used DevTools as a separate window?
No problem.
A known and confirmed bug in Vivaldi.