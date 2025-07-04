-
Saving files
This request is a wrapper request for improvements that have already been mentioned as well as a request for new and other advanced functionality regarding saving files.
Saving files is an important functionality inside a browser. It is used to store different types of files
Desired functionality
If I am triggering a download, I want to be able to choose to
- store the file
- the last download location (project folder, all kinds of file types),
- the host-based download location, ie where files from that host had been saved last,
- the extension-based download location, ie where a file with that extension had been saved last
- in the operating system’s default download location,
- open the file with an application
- this time
- always
All these options should be
- choosable in the dialog and
- configurable in the application settings.
The dialog should be movable and it should remember its las position and size.
The option “Always Save Files to Default Download Location” should be an application setting, not a dialog option, as it affects the general behaviour of the saving process.
Current functionality
- “Save” opens the “Save As” dialog anyway - there is no need to have two buttons.
- “Open” is opening a dialog as well - in this case the file should be just downloaded to the default download directory or into a temporary download directory inside the user profile, but it must not ask me, where to download the file, otherwise I had chosen one of the two “Save” buttons.
Some of the aforementioned requests have already been addressed:
- store the file
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Vince42 IMO, Support for MIME Types is the best way to handle this. Opera 12.18 gave us lots of options what to do with downloads.
-
Your comment addresses one part of the feature request correctly, but there is much more in my request than just handling MIME types correctly.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Vince42
Hi, a feature request should only include one feature, users cant vote if they like/need one request but not the others.
So host based download location is one request, open the file with an application is another, for example.
-
@Vince42 When an application is capable of doing something via manual input, but won't do it automatically, it's worthwhile to consider using a desktop automation tool to automate it yourself.
Automating application dialogs is a bit of work, but usually doesn't involve any rocket science. There are tools for every major operating system. The two big ones are AutoHotKey for Windows and AutoKey for Linux. (I work on the AutoKey project.)
The advantages of this approach are that you can have a working solution right now and you can make it work excactly the way you want it to.
The disadvantages are that it takes some effort to get it right and requires updating whenever the target application changes.
-
@mib2berlin Okay, I will discontinue this feature request then, thank you for the clarification.
-
@josephj11 I am already a AHK power user - but the main parts of this feature request do not have aspects that are resolvable like that. But the feature request is anyway discontinued.
-
