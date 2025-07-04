Saving files

This request is a wrapper request for improvements that have already been mentioned as well as a request for new and other advanced functionality regarding saving files.

Saving files is an important functionality inside a browser. It is used to store different types of files

Desired functionality

If I am triggering a download, I want to be able to choose to

store the file the last download location (project folder, all kinds of file types), the host-based download location, ie where files from that host had been saved last, the extension-based download location, ie where a file with that extension had been saved last in the operating system’s default download location ,

open the file with an application this time always



All these options should be

choosable in the dialog and configurable in the application settings.

The dialog should be movable and it should remember its las position and size.

The option “Always Save Files to Default Download Location” should be an application setting, not a dialog option, as it affects the general behaviour of the saving process.

Current functionality

“Save” opens the “Save As” dialog anyway - there is no need to have two buttons.

“Open” is opening a dialog as well - in this case the file should be just downloaded to the default download directory or into a temporary download directory inside the user profile, but it must not ask me, where to download the file, otherwise I had chosen one of the two “Save” buttons.

Some of the aforementioned requests have already been addressed: