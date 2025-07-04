-
Hello,
as you can see in the screenshots Vivaldi 7.5 doesn't show anymore the + (add new tab) at the right side of the tab if there's only one opened. If more are opened it shows it again
-
@Steami I do not see such issue with Theme Subtle.
Which Vivaldi version is this?
-
7.5.3735.44
This happens in all my pc. I tried also disabling customizations: same results
I attach a screenshot with all extensions and CSS customizations disabled: as you can see there's no new tab icon
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Steami
Hi, I cant see this either on my two systems, specs in my signature.
Disabling of extensions is sometimes not enough, you have to keep them from loading at start with
--disable-extensions.
You can add this to start Vivaldi from a command shell or edit your desktop shortcut.
Test this is a Guest Profile.
-
I found out the cause:
using this mod
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94907/how-to-customize-maximum-tab-width-of-vivaldi/13
Vivaldi options show a maximum width of the tabs as set in the mod. In my case 240 px. This setting remains even before replacing the bundle.js after a new installation or disabling all CSS. If I revert to Vivaldi's maximum default width of 180 px the + icon shows up again.
So the culprit is the above mentioned mod.