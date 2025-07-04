-
Timeraider Patron
Just wondering.. im 100% sure that before the last update, whenever I closed Vivaldi.. the browser would start as fresh without any open tabs.
Since last update however it starts up with every single tab open when I closed the browser.
What is going on?
(I also have Save Browsing History set to Session Only)
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Timeraider Settings, General, Startup with default option is:Last Session
-
Timeraider Patron
@Pesala Ah, looked over that setting for some reason. Looks like turning on Workspaces changed that setting to save the open tabs and I didnt check that anymore afterwards.
Thanks
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Timeraider Yes, if you use Workspaces the Open with Last Session setting is required.
Tip: To mark a thread as resolved (to save time for others):
- Edit the first post
- Open the dropdown on the Submit button and click the radio button saying Ask As Question
- Submit the post again
- Select the three dot vertical menu of the post that resolves the question
- Select the checkmark saying Mark as Correct
-
TTimeraider marked this topic as a question
-
TTimeraider has marked this topic as solved