While the new feature of colored Tab Stacks is awesome in vers. 7.5, the colors themselves are a bit hard on the eyes. Perhaps offer a pastel version of each color to make it look more professional, and less fluorescent.
Even though, in the Edit Stack command, the colors appear pastel, they do not show up that way when activated. They appear bright fluorescent and not 'warm' in their respective color tone.
Yes, I don't like those colors either. It would be nice if we could choose them ourselves.
It would also be great if there was an option in the settings to reverse the color of the full selection and the border. So that the selected tab is filled, and when it's inactive, it only has a border.