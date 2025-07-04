Why is it so difficult nay impossible to have Vivaldi's Speed Dial configure a layout of tiles that maximizes space, offers even and consistent margins, without a scroll bar at standard desktop resolutions and/or half screen?

One would think with all the options including: 'Number of Columns', 'Speed Dial Size', 'User Interface Zoom', and especially 'Scale to Fit Columns' that this wouldn't just be possible but would be easy -- it's neither; it's literally impossible and has been for some time.

What's more in the age of OLED displays; having an enormous, bright scroll bar, just to scroll a poorly sized margin isn't just patently ridiculous and ugly interface design; it's also destructive.

There used to be reasonably simple scripts that would fix this -- but for some time now with every Vivaldi update these get broken and become more convoluted requiring absurdly time consuming and obtuse means taking days or weeks to discover and implement.

Meanwhile, I have a permanent scroll bar worn into my display...

I'm fine with the incessant rollout of features that don't get in the way that I don't see anyone asking for -- but it would be nice to see one that people have been asking for, for almost ten years to be properly implemented that's so obvious.