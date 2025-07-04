-
raoulgatepin
Hello,
On linux Mint, after updating to 7.5.3735.44, the title bar of the Vivaldi window turned dark/black and I can't seem to switch it back to light as before.
In Setting -> Window Appearance
I have "Use Native Window" and "Show Title Bar" checked, nothing changed.
Same settings as before, but the title bar was the same color as the other ones in my OS, that is to say grey.
Are others experiencing thi as well, and is this a new normal behavior for Vivaldi?
Thanks !
-
I actually came here to report the same thing, except that it's happening on Zorin OS 17.3. Glad to know I'm not alone.
Hoping someone from Vivaldi can jump in here and let us know what's going on. It's got to be a programming error ...
-
@raoulgatepin @Omnimaxus
Hi, I cant reproduce this on Opensuse, KDE, Vivaldi 7.5.3735.41.
I use the system theme Twilight, grey tile bars.
So I guess the DE does this with Chromium 138 but it is hart to test because other browsers doesn't have a native window settings.
Which DE are you use?
-
@raoulgatepin @Omnimaxus Did you try any other light theme?
@mib2berlin Mint uses Cinnamon, Zorin some heavily tweaked GNOME version. Also Chromium has a native window setting.
-
@npro
Ah, I searched for "native" but it is "Use system title bar and borders"
Thank you for the information about the DE's.
-
I have the "Use Native Window" option enabled, if that helps.
-
@Omnimaxus
I usually have it disabled but enabled it for the test, I also checked tabs at bottom.
Still the same color as other system tile bars.
-
@mib2berlin - before this update, my title bar in Vivaldi was white; same as the rest of my windows in Zorin OS.
But after, it turned black. Everything else is white. Will Vivaldi fix this? Will you please let the team know? Thanks.
-
@Omnimaxus
You can make a bug report but I fear if it only happen for Mint and Zorin users it is hard to fix.
Check if Chromium with enabled "Use system title bar and borders" does the same.
If not report it but I cant confirm the report.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).
Add your vivaldi.net username, please.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
-
-
Herman2tang
Confirm!!
On Linux Mint 21.3 Cinnamon.
The native window with clear theme, change to black theme on the last Vivaldi update (July 4, 2025).
ver: 7.5.3735.44
-
@Herman2tang
Hi, then report it to the bug tracker please, no idea if @Omnimaxus will do.
Check my post above.
-
raoulgatepin
Hi,
Good to see (I guess) that I am not alone.
FYI, filed a bug report for this issue.
-
@raoulgatepin
Thank you for the report VB-118421, I cant confirm it but added some tags for the developers.
Cheers, mib
-
@raoulgatepin - thank you. Hope Vivaldi fixes this ASAP.
-
Update:
I'm on Linux Mint now. I got the same problem initially, BUT when I switched to the Mint-L-Blue theme, the issue went away. The title bar was light again as expected. Can someone report this to the developers? May help them with their efforts to fix this problem. Thanks. EDIT: Why does bug reporting have to be such a hassle? Seriously. Why do users have to go through an entire process just to report an issue? I get it, but at the same time, there's gotta be an easier and more organic way. In any case, again, as I said before, hope Vivaldi fixes this ASAP.
-
@Omnimaxus
The report is not even confirmed in the bug tracker and such graphical glitches get mostly low priority.
Vivaldi also works just fine with dark tile bar.