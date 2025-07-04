Hello,

On linux Mint, after updating to 7.5.3735.44, the title bar of the Vivaldi window turned dark/black and I can't seem to switch it back to light as before.

In Setting -> Window Appearance

I have "Use Native Window" and "Show Title Bar" checked, nothing changed.

Same settings as before, but the title bar was the same color as the other ones in my OS, that is to say grey.

Are others experiencing thi as well, and is this a new normal behavior for Vivaldi?

Thanks !