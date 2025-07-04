-
Hi,
After updating to 7.5.3735.44 (Stable channel) (64-bit) I am shocked to see Speed Dial Icon Thumbnail size reduced suddenly with no KNOWN way of getting the earlier size back!
Earlier size
now
Can anyone please guide / fix?
Thanks
Additional Information if relevant
Vivaldi 7.5.3735.44 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision b34ed96a0458cb252f617cf7134369a6ea643063
OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.5965)
JavaScript V8 13.8.258.22
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/138.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line "C:\LocalApps\Vivaldi-PP\Application\vivaldi.exe" --vivaldi-standalone --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end
Executable Path C:\LocalApps\Vivaldi-PP\Application\vivaldi.exe
Profile Path C:\LocalApps\Vivaldi-PP\User Data\Default
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@KoolPal In
vivaldi:settings/startpage/you can change the speed dial size.
-
@luetage Thanks for replying
I saw that but it means changing to something ELSE other than Icon which is what I am using in all Vivaldi standalone instances
If I select Tiny
I still get an eyesore for other icons which uses the preview
Any hack to go BACK to earlier size?
Please guide.
Thanks
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
Yeah, I see. Icon is small because the website thumbnails have low resolution. The only thing you could do is making your own speed dial images with website thumbnails and use anything other than icon.
-
On the dashboard widget you can see how it was:
Now it is like this:
I want it back the way it was please (like it still is on the dashboard widget)
-
@KoolPal @Joosty something like this might work for Favicon View.
.SpeedDial--Icon:hover .thumbnail-favicon, .SpeedDial--Icon:hover .thumbnail-favicon-folder { scale: 1.0 !important; transition-duration: 50ms; } .SpeedDial--Icon .thumbnail-favicon-folder, .SpeedDial--Icon .thumbnail-favicon, .SpeedDial--Icon .thumbnail-title { background-color: var(--colorBg); border-radius: 0px !important; } .SpeedDial--Icon .thumbnail-favicon-folder, .SpeedDial--Icon .thumbnail-favicon .favicon, .thumbnail-favicon-children { box-shadow: none !important; border-radius: 0px !important; }
-
@Hadden89 said in Speed Dial Icon Thumbnail size - 7.5.3735.44 (Stable channel) (64-bit):
@KoolPal @Joosty something like this might work for Favicon View.
.SpeedDial--Icon:hover .thumbnail-favicon, .SpeedDial--Icon:hover .thumbnail-favicon-folder { scale: 1.0 !important; transition-duration: 50ms; } .SpeedDial--Icon .thumbnail-favicon-folder, .SpeedDial--Icon .thumbnail-favicon, .SpeedDial--Icon .thumbnail-title { background-color: var(--colorBg); border-radius: 0px !important; } .SpeedDial--Icon .thumbnail-favicon-folder, .SpeedDial--Icon .thumbnail-favicon .favicon, .thumbnail-favicon-children { box-shadow: none !important; border-radius: 0px !important; }
that is much better...
for those unsure how to use custom css:
- go to vivaldi://experiments/ and enable custom css
- create a folder on your machine to store the custom css files and then go to vivaldi://settings/appearance/ and select that folder
- place any css files in that folder (so for the example above, paste the content into a text file and save it as filename.css)
- restart vivaldi
-
and slight variation
.SpeedDial--Icon:hover .thumbnail-favicon, .SpeedDial--Icon:hover .thumbnail-favicon-folder { scale: 1.0 !important; transition-duration: 50ms; } .SpeedDial--Icon .thumbnail-favicon-folder, .SpeedDial--Icon .thumbnail-favicon { background-color: var(--colorBg); border-radius: 5px !important; } .SpeedDial--Icon .thumbnail-title { background-color: none; border-radius: 0px !important; } .SpeedDial--Icon .thumbnail-favicon-folder, .SpeedDial--Icon .thumbnail-favicon .favicon, .thumbnail-favicon-children { box-shadow: none !important; border-radius: 5px !important; }
everything is still smaller than it was, but at least its a bit more focused now. change that really did not need making to be honest.
-
and if you just want bigger readable icons with background and mouseover/hover effect
.SpeedDial--Icon:hover .thumbnail-favicon, .SpeedDial--Icon:hover .thumbnail-favicon-folder { scale: 1.5 !important; # Mouseover scale level transition-duration: 50ms; } .SpeedDial--Icon .thumbnail-favicon-folder, .SpeedDial--Icon .thumbnail-favicon { scale: 1.35 !important; # Inactive scale level } .SpeedDial--Icon .thumbnail-favicon-folder, .SpeedDial--Icon .thumbnail-favicon .favicon, .thumbnail-favicon-children { box-shadow: none !important; border-radius: 3px !important }
-
@Dimspace hey thanks for the tutorial! Got it working and tweaked a bit to my style. (You wrote filename.csss which should be filename.css to work)