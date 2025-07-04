IDK if it's an adblock issue with uBlock Origin Lite, a Vivaldi issue or a Youtube issue, but for a few days, before upgrading to 7.5 and after, I've noticed that after adding videos to temporary queues, sometimes when a video ends it disappears from the queue, sometimes it doesn't, sometimes the video is added at the top of the queue, sometimes at the bottom.

Sometimes if you click on a video the previous video you were watching disappears.

I have many queues with up to 5k videos so I depend a lot on being able to click on a video to make it load the next 200 videos [that's a Youtube limitation, they only show up to 200 videos before and 200 videos after the one you're currently watching].

This does not result in crashes, can I collect other data? I had the previous version of Vivaldi before upgrading to 7.5

In the case of this queue, I already deleted the other videos but #1 should have played first.



OK, I watched video #1, then added more videos, then clicked on them, I was beginning to wonder if I couldn't reproduce the bug...



Then I cleared the queue, added one more video, and as you can see it ended up at the top:



Video #2 on that queue is the one currently playing now.