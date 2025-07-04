After upgrading to Vivaldi 7.5.3735.41 (Stable channel) (64-bit) my WebGL games crash or need a lot more CPU %
This is right after crashing.
This is when I try to just reload instead of going back to an empty page first.
This is how it's supposed to look normally.
When it crashes it doesn't give me the dead bird, so it's not producing crash report files, is there something else I can share in lieu of logs?
IDK what I did to make it not crash a previous time, but when it did not crash it was grabbing 80% CPU and wasting a lot of time doing shadows. All other times, when clicking on a certain building it just gives me a black screen [in browser].
OK, it's not a crash log but finally got a different screen afterwards.
mib2berlin Soprano
@sscout
Hi, please add a link to such a page, preferably without logging in.
Okay, if you use the "Enable unsafe SwiftShader fallback" experiment as a fallback, this happens:
The shadows in there move very slowly [but you can play, it just uses 80%+ of CPU].
The website is https://sfgame.net/play
I should have added that a 100% chance of reproducing the crash happens if you click on the red rectangles [they lead to the same menu, it should be the image above].
mib2berlin Soprano
@sscout
Hi, please check if Vivaldi create a crash log file, if yes you can report the issue to the bug tracker.
I will try to reproduce the crash later today.
In my short test I don't get high CPU usage nor a crash.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/reporting-crashes-on-windows/
BrodySanchez Banned
