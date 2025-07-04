This is right after crashing.

This is when I try to just reload instead of going back to an empty page first.

This is how it's supposed to look normally.

When it crashes it doesn't give me the dead bird, so it's not producing crash report files, is there something else I can share in lieu of logs?

IDK what I did to make it not crash a previous time, but when it did not crash it was grabbing 80% CPU and wasting a lot of time doing shadows. All other times, when clicking on a certain building it just gives me a black screen [in browser].