@ Pesala

WW has been buggy with this feature for years. I used to use it but gave up because over time it's not consistent at all. I was in contact with the developer a number of times last year, but using this method is really hit-or-miss with Chromium based browsers. I.e., it cannot be counted on whatsoever. It also has to pop a 3rd party program.

I think what the OP means is a local version, as in something like a DeepL child modal window which I highly agree with. It would not take much to do this 'inside' Vivaldi. The only drawback is the number of languages globally, which can be an option upon install.