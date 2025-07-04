-
What is this "prioritize website shortcuts" under Privacy and Security?
If I block it, many basic keys stop working lol.
for example:
Keyboard "home" key stops scrolling to top on all websites.
Copy and paste ctrl+v stop working completely.
How is "home" key a "website shortcut"??
luetage Supporters Soprano
@v0id Simply put, if a website has defined an action for a particular key combination and Vivaldi also has an action assigned to the same key combination, then allow the website to handle the key combination instead of Vivaldi performing whatever command it normally would. Of course the website might just be blocking the Copy function and not performing a real function of its own, but then again online office programs might legitimately want their functions to behave like they would in a regular office suite. So depending on what you tend to do online, you may or may not want website shortcuts to supersede Vivaldi's shortcuts.
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@v0id The issue with basic stuff like Ctrl+C and Home keys not working is a known bug and will be fixed.
That permission should never be set to Block globally in any case.
It's only meant to be used for specific sites where the browser shortcuts override the ones the website provides.
Examples could be online games or advanced web apps with lots of hotkeys.
Maybe Vivaldi should've given that permission its own section to explain better what it does. A lot of users (including me) will just go through the permissions and set everything to Block without thinking.
Then again, this is not a permission meant to be changed unless in very special cases.