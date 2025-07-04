@ v0id The issue with basic stuff like Ctrl+C and Home keys not working is a known bug and will be fixed.

If I block it, many basic keys stop working lol.

That permission should never be set to Block globally in any case.

It's only meant to be used for specific sites where the browser shortcuts override the ones the website provides.

Examples could be online games or advanced web apps with lots of hotkeys.

Maybe Vivaldi should've given that permission its own section to explain better what it does. A lot of users (including me) will just go through the permissions and set everything to Block without thinking.

Then again, this is not a permission meant to be changed unless in very special cases.