This update includes a couple of important fixes that should have appeared in the initial 7.5 release.
Click here to see the full blog post
Pathduck
@Ruarí That was fast
@pathduck: No point waiting around! Also we saw your (and other sopranos) comments about VB-118178.
@Ruarí, WOW, speedy new update
WerewolfAX
Thanks very much for the Update and the quick Update-Update! I really love the new Features, especially the colored Tab-Groups and the new Context-Menu!
Is anybody here using SevDesk by chance?
Since Vivaldi 7.5 this has a blank Dashboard-Site. (Navigation and all Sub-Pages work)
Chrome & Firefox also still work, so seems nothing on their side. With Vivaldi 7.4 it also still worked today.
Tried the usual steps of purging Browser Cache, AdBlocker is disabled on that page - Changing DNS over HTTPS Settings also didn't work.
In Dev Console I get this:
The script has an unsupported MIME type ('text/html'). my.sevdesk.de/:1 Uncaught (in promise) SecurityError: Failed to register a ServiceWorker for scope ('https://my.sevdesk.de/') with script ('https://my.sevdesk.de/service-worker-pwa.js'): The script has an unsupported MIME type ('text/html'). frame-modern.js:1 [Intercom] Launcher is disabled in settings or current page does not match display conditions Vivaldi: Prohibitted blocking overflowing/scrolling of the document.
Is there a change with MIME-Type response handling or does it have to do with this part:
Vivaldi: Prohibitted blocking overflowing/scrolling of the document.
text/html als MIME Type for an AJAX response with pure website content doesn't seem so unusual, I wonder.
Any idea where I find new settings that may have come with 7.5 and influencing this? Or is there another little hidden somewhere?
Thanks!
kenedsferreira
Really fast.
Address bar omnibox is still buggy.
Where does that history item come from?! This is not a new bug.
Just did this:
- Open new tab & type: test.com + enter (opens the site)
- Close tab
- Open new tab and type: test
= Bug: shows that history item.
EDIT: Forgot, the 2nd bug here (continuing steps):
- Press enter (after 3rd step where you typed: test)
= Bug: Vivaldi opens the "test.com" site directly, not search page.
Still full with bugs. Can't believe that this "feature" (=downgrade) was pushed to stable.
And new "downgrade", from the "improved" tab context menu.
How does one get rid of
stack by host, while retaining all other stack options?!
You really should have just created new "<menu option> (context sensitive)" items (as default) AND left the old menu items as a choice for those who'd like more control. But it seems that you're on a path to "improve" features, to "give you more choice, more control", but actually dumbing down stuff. Noticing a bad trend lately.
I already have been using the address bar WITHOUT a dropdown menu (& thus without search suggestions) for some time because of your blundering.
Another problem with the new tab context menu items. Untile tab stack can't be activated.
- Open 3 three tabs/websites
- Stack them
- Select some other 4th tab
- Contract/"minimize" the accordion stack, if it doesn't do that automatically after the previous step
- Right-click the stack & select: Tile
- Right-click the stack & select/uncheck: Tile
= Bug: only 1 of the 3 tabs is untiled, 2 others are still tiled.
These new "context sensitive" menu items are not that great.
mib2berlin
@Tealing
Hi, I can reproduce it, please report it to the bug tracker I can confirm the report.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).
Add your vivaldi.net username, please.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
@Ruarí It's summer, that photo is a bit depressing... here I found something better for you
@npro Nah, If I wanted something summery to cheer people up I would have gone with this
No AI by the way. This is how I got to work today.
I cycled past some teenage boys. They almost died. Like, I almost killed them with laughter. This machine should come with a health warning.
In part I think they were just jealous as all the women were checking me out. They might have been looking at the bike but maybe I was just particularly handsome today.
I guess we'll never know for sure.
-
@Ruarí said in Minor update for Vivaldi Desktop 7.5:
as all the women were checking me out.
that's for sure
Pathduck
@Ruarí There's one... running away:
The Diamant logo is a nice touch
Diamant Lamplighter Princess?
Reported:
(VB-118377) Address bar dropdown menu shows history items even though those are disabled from the settings
(VB-118379) Untile whole tab stack doesn't work
(VB-118381) "Stack by host" can not be disabled/avoided with the newly designed tab context menu
mib2berlin
@Tealing
Hi, I confirmed VB-118377 but I don't use stacks so I don't test in this area.
Thank you for the report.
@Tealing Thank you!
This is a lamplighter
It is a type of tallbike that was actually built and used by people who used to light up gas lamposts. They would cycle between them in the evening, hold on to the post, light the lamp and move on to the next. Very pratical!