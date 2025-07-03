Thanks very much for the Update and the quick Update-Update! I really love the new Features, especially the colored Tab-Groups and the new Context-Menu!

Is anybody here using SevDesk by chance?

Since Vivaldi 7.5 this has a blank Dashboard-Site. (Navigation and all Sub-Pages work)

Chrome & Firefox also still work, so seems nothing on their side. With Vivaldi 7.4 it also still worked today.

Tried the usual steps of purging Browser Cache, AdBlocker is disabled on that page - Changing DNS over HTTPS Settings also didn't work.

In Dev Console I get this:

The script has an unsupported MIME type ('text/html'). my.sevdesk.de/:1 Uncaught (in promise) SecurityError: Failed to register a ServiceWorker for scope ('https://my.sevdesk.de/') with script ('https://my.sevdesk.de/service-worker-pwa.js'): The script has an unsupported MIME type ('text/html'). frame-modern.js:1 [Intercom] Launcher is disabled in settings or current page does not match display conditions Vivaldi: Prohibitted blocking overflowing/scrolling of the document.

Is there a change with MIME-Type response handling or does it have to do with this part:

Vivaldi: Prohibitted blocking overflowing/scrolling of the document.

text/html als MIME Type for an AJAX response with pure website content doesn't seem so unusual, I wonder.

Any idea where I find new settings that may have come with 7.5 and influencing this? Or is there another little hidden somewhere?

Thanks!