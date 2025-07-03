-
Hello - what is this Fortigard nonsense. It is blocking all the websites I want to visit. WTF! I am trying to download a program I need and all of a sudden every damn site is blocked by this Fortigard. Thanks Robert
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@RobertCohen27 Hi, there's no "Fortigard" in Vivaldi.
This is something running on your system.
-
Is it a virus? Do you know?
-
Okay, I figured out its not a virus, it is installed by my network to block suspicious websites. It set way too strict. It won't let me open CNET, or major geeks and the like. Life's a b%%ch!
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@RobertCohen27 Sounds like an Enterprise product, not something for consumer home PCs.
Life's a b%%ch!
Yes it is
-
And fortinet software is known to break network traffic over HTTPS , causing website not loading.