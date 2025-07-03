-
jamesdmuchow
My version was just updated to 7.5.3735.41 and suddenly I can't login to Paypal. The site is blocking Vivaldi because it can't load the security challenge.
I have not changed any settings but I assume that this may be a settings issue (made worse by the new version?). I can use a different browser to get done what I want, but that's just dumb.
mib2berlin Soprano
@jamesdmuchow
Hi, no problem here:
Ausloggen means Logout.
May you have to delete cookies/cache for this page using the padlock icon in the address bar.
Opensuse Linux, Vivaldi 7.5.3735.41.
jamesdmuchow
Thanks for your suggestion.
When I tried just now, a few hours later, after deleting all Paypal cookies, I was presented with a different login screen (email, password, text message) that worked.
It's all good now. Thanks again for taking the time to answer.