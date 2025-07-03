-
The notifications by Vivaldi (push notifications?) don't hide themselves.
I guess they should autohide after 10s or so.
-
@danddinh With 7.5.3735.41 after 8 seconds the Windows 11 toast notification vanishes.
-
Yep, I had to disable notifications from vivaldi out of boredom, They're persistent until the x on each one is clicked.
-
@DoctorG said in Notifications should autohide:
@danddinh With 7.5.3735.41 after 8 seconds the Windows 11 toast notification vanishes.
nope, not on my 2 pcs (one win11 one win10)
-
@DoctorG said in Notifications should autohide:
@danddinh With 7.5.3735.41 after 8 seconds the Windows 11 toast notification vanishes.
The problem is those notifications are not shown using native notifications (Windows notification), at least on my device. It seems to be the notification box created by browser (all chromium-based?). And they really don't autohide.
-
Tested at https://www.bennish.net/web-notifications.html
With 7.5.3735.41 the native Windows notification vanishes after 8 secs, the internal white chromium core after around 20-30 secs.
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
If using Standalone installs, the browser is not able to register itself as a "Notification receiver" during install.
If using a regular All/Per User install, and still not getting native notifications, I suggest a simple reinstall.
If using Standalone, one might be able to hack the registry to get native notifications, but I have no idea how to do that.
Chromium notifications are horrible and last for 30 secs.
-
@Pathduck said in Notifications should autohide:
If using Standalone installs, the browser is not able to register itself as a "Notification receiver" during install.
If using a regular All/Per User install, and still not getting native notifications, I suggest a simple reinstall.
If using Standalone, one might be able to hack the registry to get native notifications, but I have no idea how to do that.
Chromium notifications are horrible and last for 30 secs.
Oh standalone install is the issue, got it, thanks.